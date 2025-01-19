Matthew Stafford TD pass to Tyler Higbee gives Rams 7-6 lead over Eagles

While the Eagles got a touchdown on their opening drive, the Rams got one, too, to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit tight end Tyler Higbee for a 4-yard touchdown and the club took a one-point lead with Joshua Karty’s successful extra point.

The Rams took 13 plays to go 67 yards, converting two of their three third downs on the possession. Kyren Williams had a 20-yard run midway through the possession, helping the Rams get into scoring position.

Los Angeles also converted fourth-and-1 with a run up the middle to Kyren Williams, keeping the drive going in the red zone with a first down to the 6-yard line.

A couple of plays later, the Rams converted third-and-goal with Stafford’s touchdown to Higbee.

Stafford has started the game 4-of-8 for 33 yards. He also had a 5-yard scramble to put the Rams in position to go for it on fourth down.