Matthew Stafford to work out Saturday, will practice Monday if all goes well

  
Published August 7, 2025 03:32 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not practiced yet this summer, but that could change soon.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed this week’s report that Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc in his back and that he had an epidural injection in order to address the issue. After that report came to light, PFT reported that Stafford was on track to do on-field work this week and McVay confirmed that as well on Thursday.

McVay said at a press conference that Stafford will work out on Saturday ahead of the Rams’ preseason game against the Cowboys. If all goes well in that session, Stafford will be in line to practice with the team on Monday.

Even if Stafford does return to practice, McVay said that the quarterback won’t take part in next week’s joint practice with the Chargers but he did say that he thought Stafford would be able to play this week if the Rams were playing a regular season game. The Rams don’t play one of those until September 7 and Thursday’s update provides optimism that Stafford will be ready to go against the Texans.