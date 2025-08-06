 Skip navigation
Report: Matthew Stafford dealing with aggravated disc in back

  
Published August 6, 2025 07:24 AM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not practiced in training camp due to a back injury and a report on Wednesday sheds some light on the nature of what Stafford is dealing with this summer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an aggravated disc is keeping Stafford off the field. Stafford is receiving treatment for the issue that has reportedly included an epidural injection.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that Stafford is “progressing well,” but that he wasn’t yet ready for a jog-through practice. The team has called Stafford week-to-week since the start of camp and the goal remains to have him progress to the point that he’s able to play in Week 1.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been handling the first-team quarterback work with Stafford out of action and will get the start against the Texans if Stafford can’t get the green light by September 7.