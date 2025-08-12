Matthew Stafford will co-host Let’s Go! podcast during 2025 season

The Let’s Go! podcast has undergone another lineup change.

It started as a vehicle for Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray. Last year, it featured Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King, and Gray.

This year, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford joins as a co-host, replacing Belichick.

It’s a surprising turn for the usually reticent Stafford. And it could be a sign that he’s inching toward a post-football media career.

Stafford has made headlines during training camp due to a back injury that has kept him from practicing. The latest twist came on Monday, when he was supposed to practice after throwing 60-plus passes on Saturday but didn’t.