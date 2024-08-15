Matthew Stafford will return to practice next week after hamstring tightness

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not finish Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cowboys, but it sounds like he’s going to be OK going forward.

Via Adam Grosbard of the Southern California News Group, head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford was held out of Thursday’s walk-through for precautionary reasons, but the quarterback will return to practice next week.

Stafford, 36, experienced some hamstring tightness during Wednesday’s session.

Stafford won’t miss any scheduled playing time, as Los Angeles traditionally doesn’t play starters in the preseason under McVay.

Last season, Stafford completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.