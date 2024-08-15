 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford will return to practice next week after hamstring tightness

  
Published August 15, 2024 04:46 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not finish Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cowboys, but it sounds like he’s going to be OK going forward.

Via Adam Grosbard of the Southern California News Group, head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford was held out of Thursday’s walk-through for precautionary reasons, but the quarterback will return to practice next week.

Stafford, 36, experienced some hamstring tightness during Wednesday’s session.

Stafford won’t miss any scheduled playing time, as Los Angeles traditionally doesn’t play starters in the preseason under McVay.

Last season, Stafford completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.