Matthew Stafford won’t travel to Cleveland for Saturday’s game

Matthew Stafford is back on the practice field this week and head coach Sean McVay said that “things are coming together really quickly” for the quarterback in his return from missing extended time with a back injury.

Stafford has been working fully at practice, but the team isn’t going to put him out there against the Browns on Saturday. McVay said that Stafford will not travel with the team to Cleveland, which would set up the opening game against the Texans as his first game action since last season.

McVay said continuing to build chemistry with his teammates will be Stafford’s top priority heading into that game.

“He’s taken full practice loads every single day,” McVay said. “He’s been a 100 percent participant in everything we’ve done this week. That makes me feel good. I thought he’s done an awesome job. Guys have gotten better and I think it’s important to be able to establish that rapport with the guys you’re gonna be playing with on September 7.”

McVay stopped short of guaranteeing Stafford would play in that game when he spoke to reporters earlier this week, but Thursday’s comments were more confident about the team having Stafford under center in Week 1.