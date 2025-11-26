Matthew Stafford’s contract looms over 2026 offseason

After the 2024 season, the Rams gave quarterback Matthew Stafford permission to seek a trade. That likely won’t be happening again after the 2025 season.

Stafford’s contract runs through 2026. Stafford is due to make $40 million next year, none of which is currently guaranteed. The full payment vests, however, on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

The Rams and Stafford have, in recent years, maintained a year-to-year relationship. Based on past statements from the team to that effect, the Rams should give Stafford an out, if he wants one.

He likely doesn’t. His effort to explore other options earlier this year with the Giants and Raiders seemed to be about getting more money from the Rams — to the chagrin of the Giants and Raiders. Still, if teams knew then what they know now, more than two would have been trying to trade for him.

Here’s the real question: What would Stafford fetch on the open market? The Raiders reportedly were willing to pay him $45 million annually on a two-year deal. If the aftermath of a season that has him as the frontrunner for MVP, he’d get at least $50 million per year. Possibly more. Possibly much more.

If Stafford were a free agent, he could basically name his price. And he could eventually pick his team.

The Rams won’t be inclined to let that happen. He’s getting better with age. Recently, coach Sean McVay suggesting that Stafford could play 10 more years.

If Stafford stays, he deserve a big raise. How hard will he push for one? Will he need to go through the exercise of harvesting other offers?

However it plays out, teams with quarterback should be paying close attention to where this goes, including the Jets, Browns, Steelers, Raiders (again), Vikings, Saints, Falcons, and Cardinals.