Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury has Rams looking for another QB

With starter Matthew Stafford nursing a sprained right thumb, the Rams are expected to sign another quarterback.

The only other quarterback on their roster is Brett Rypien, who replaced Stafford in the third quarter Sunday. Stafford is day to day with his injury and could miss Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“We definitely have to get some contingency plans in order,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ve obviously got Brett Rypien on the roster, and there’s some other possibilities that we will explore and that we’re kind of in the midst of working through.”

The Rams drafted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round to serve as Stafford’s backup this season, but he went on the reserve/non-football illness list on Sept. 13.

“He’s doing well,” McVay said. “I would say there’s really no updates in regard to him returning back with us. I’m not ready to say that he won’t be back with us at all this year, but it’s probably less likely than it is likely he would be.”