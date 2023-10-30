Matthew Stafford is day to day with UCL sprain in his right thumb

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday.

Stafford is day to day, and the Rams will determine his availability for Sunday’s game in Green Bay as the week progresses. To play, Stafford will have to see a reduction in swelling and be able to grip the ball.

He previously partially tore the same ligament in a Nov. 15, 2020, game against Washington and had it repaired after the season.

Stafford’s most recent injury to the thumb came in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

He hit his thumb on Micah Parsons’ arm with 5:15 left until halftime on an incompletion initially ruled a fumble but overturned by replay. He was seen flexing his right hand and holding his thumb as he left the field. Then, on a two-point attempt with 4 seconds left in the first half, Stafford hit his right thumb on Mazi Smith’s shoulder pads on his follow-through.

Stafford returned for the second half with tape on his thumb. But after banging it on the turf on a reception and dive into the end zone on a trick play on a two-point conversion with 11:29 left in the third quarter, Stafford left for the training room.

The Rams listed him as questionable to return, but his hand was heavily taped as he watched the rout from the sidelines.

Brett Rypien replaced Stafford.

Stafford missed eight games in 2022 with a spinal cord contusion that ended his season. He has played all eight games this season.