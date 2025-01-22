Matthew Stafford’s wife says Stafford cracked four ribs in Week 15

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford alluded to having injured ribs after the team’s season-ending loss to the Eagles last Sunday, but his wife Kelly added more information about the extent of the injury this week.

Stafford said he was dealing with the injury “to a varying degree for some time” in his postgame press conference and said he didn’t feel they were much of a factor in his performance. The quarterback never appeared on the injury report because of his ribs, but Kelly Stafford’s comments on her The Morning After podcast suggest that the issue should have been disclosed after Week 15.

“He cracked four ribs, but just didn’t really let anyone in to know really much about it,” Stafford said. “Continued his everyday process like nothing was wrong, would come home and be miserable.”

After the loss to the Eagles, Matthew Stafford said he would “take some time to think about” his future. He’ll also presumably be taking some time to heal up after playing hurt to finish out the season.