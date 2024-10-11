Matthew Wright dislocated his shoulder Thursday but is cleared to play Week 7

49ers kicker Matthew Wright dislocated his shoulder on the last kickoff of the night Thursday night. He made a tackle of Dee Williams with 1:11 remaining, leaving for the X-ray room after taking a direct hit on his shoulder.

Wright underwent an MRI on Friday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the MRI was negative. Wright’s shoulder went back in its socket.

He will be available to kick against the Chiefs next week.

Wright was kicking in his first game with the 49ers after Jake Moody injured his ankle on a tackle of Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas in Week 4.

Wright made field goals of 25, 41 and 35 in the 49ers’ 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.