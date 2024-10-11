 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Wright dislocated his shoulder Thursday but is cleared to play Week 7

  
Published October 11, 2024 05:45 PM

49ers kicker Matthew Wright dislocated his shoulder on the last kickoff of the night Thursday night. He made a tackle of Dee Williams with 1:11 remaining, leaving for the X-ray room after taking a direct hit on his shoulder.

Wright underwent an MRI on Friday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the MRI was negative. Wright’s shoulder went back in its socket.

He will be available to kick against the Chiefs next week.

Wright was kicking in his first game with the 49ers after Jake Moody injured his ankle on a tackle of Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas in Week 4.

Wright made field goals of 25, 41 and 35 in the 49ers’ 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.