Maxx Crosby “exhausting” every resource to have best season of his career

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maxx Crosby “exhausting” every resource to have best season of his career

  
Published July 3, 2024 08:17 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby set a career high with 14.5 sacks during the 2023 season, but he wasn’t at full strength while posting those numbers.

Crosby had surgeries on his knee and thumb after the end of the Raiders’ season and he said “it’s been a hell of an offseason” as a result of those injuries. The focus has been returning to his pre-injury form while also working on “taking that next step” as a player during the coming season.

“I was damn near limited every single day, the whole season in practice, and things like that,” Crosby said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “And I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can’t just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday. It made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward, and I feel like that’s what this offseason was all about — my one goal is to be the best in the world, pound for pound, and I talk about it, I’m about it, I live it every single day and whatever street I’ve got to travel to get to where I want to go, I’m going to do that. So I’m exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career.”

Crosby’s injuries didn’t keep him off the field as he played every game for the fifth time in his five NFL seasons and matching that durability with better health would be a step in the right direction for the Raiders’ hopes this fall.