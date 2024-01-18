Maxx Crosby had been playing through bursa injury in knee since Week 2

Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, who revealed on social media that he had knee surgery yesterday, was dealing with an injury for months.

Crosby had been dealing with a bursa injury in his knee since Week Two, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Crosby played in all 17 games last season, although he was listed on the injury report multiple times with a knee injury, including for the Raiders’ game against the Chiefs in Week 13, when he was one of only a handful of players who played in a game all season after being listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Crosby has been lobbying for Antonio Pierce to be hired as the Raiders’ head coach, and has reportedly mulled a trade request if Pierce isn’t hired. He is under contract for a $19 million base salary and $24.5 million salary cap hit in 2024.