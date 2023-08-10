Maxx Crosby: I don’t do this to not make the playoffs — I’m sick of that shit

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been in the league since 2019, when the club selected him in the fourth round of the draft.

In that time, the franchise has made the playoffs just once — in 2021. That tumultuous season for Las Vegas ended with the Raiders giving the Bengals all they could handle in the Wild Card round. Crosby recorded six tackles with two for loss, a sack, and a pair of quarterback hits in that game.

On Thursday, Crosby was asked how anxious he is for the Raiders to become a contender. At first, Crosby tried to give a standard answer, noting how focused he is on the moment. But then he let his competitor flag fly.

“You know, for me, I just worry about the day. I’m worried about getting better today and then tomorrow when it gets here, I’m worried about that,” Crosby said in his press conference. “Every single day, I come in here, I think about winning. I don’t do this year ‘round to come in and not make the playoffs — I’m sick of that shit. And I want to keep winning.

“I want to get back in the playoffs. I want to be in Cincinnati on the road in a hostile environment — that’s why I play the game. That’s why I work the way I work. I come here and I do this all year. And, like I said, I want to win championships. I want to be at the top of the game. I want to be the No. 1 guy, regardless of position. But I work for that every single day.

“So, yeah, I’m fired up for this organization. I love all the people in here. And I’m really just trying to be my best version of myself and lead by example.”

Fired up, indeed.

Crosby has become one of the league’s most effective edge rushers, having recorded 37.5 sacks in his first four seasons. He also led the league last year with 22 tackles for loss.

But it’s going to be an uphill climb for Las Vegas to reach the playoffs this year in what should be an ultra-competitive AFC.