Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maxx Crosby: I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player

  
Published February 6, 2023 04:27 AM
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they envision the Raiders making Derek Carr a free agent the day before his $40.4 million becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster February 15.

After signing a four-year, $98 million contract extension with the Raiders last March, defensive end Maxx Crosby continued to show why he’s one of the best defensive players in the league in 2022.

He finished with a career-high 12.5 sacks, led the league with 22 tackles for loss, and was second to Nick Bosa with 35 quarterback hits.

But after Las Vegas compiled a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first season as head coach, Crosby is feeling even more motivated to put himself in a position to be even better in 2023.

“I started [training] a little earlier this year,” Crosby said after the Pro Bowl games, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I have a lot of things I want to accomplish. A lot of things I’m trying to improve on. … I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player .”

Crosby has been one of the Raiders’ best players since he was drafted the year before the club left Oakland. He’s never missed a game, recording 37.5 sacks in those 66 contests.

“I have a lot to grow on, and I’m looking forward to next season,” Crosby said. “Winning a lot more football games, getting to the quarterback, doing what I do and getting better in every way I can. I’m already back to training. We’re working and getting our mind right. So, I’m excited.”

While the Raiders don’t yet know who their quarterback will be in 2023, they do have one of the league’s best defensive players under contract for years to come.