Maxx Crosby is active for Raiders vs. Broncos

Maxx Crosby is back.

The Raiders defensive end officially is active for today’s game against the Broncos.

He missed the team’s Week 4 game against the Browns with a high ankle sprain, Crosby’s first missed game since entering the NFL in 2019. He was questionable to play today.

The Raiders’ inactives are running back Zamir White (groin), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) and tight end Michael Mayer (personal).

The Broncos’ inactives are quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, tight end Greg Dulcich and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.