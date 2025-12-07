 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Maxx Crosby is active for the Raiders

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:47 PM

The Broncos will have to contend with Maxx Crosby on Sunday.

The Raiders defensive end was listed as questionable after missing two days of practice with a knee injury, but he avoided the inactive list ahead of the AFC West matchup. Safety Jamal Adams, center Jordan Meredith, safety Jeremy Chinn, and guard Dylan Parham are also active for the Raiders.

Running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, wide receiver Alex Bachman, tight end Michael Mayer, and quarterback Aidan O’Connell are out for Las Vegas.

The Broncos’ inactive players are defensive tackle D.J. Jones, tight end Nate Adkins, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian, linebacker Que Robinson, and cornerback Reese Taylor.