Maxx Crosby: I’ve had doubts in past, but this is the most optimistic I’ve been about Raiders

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby liked the energy in the room when Pete Carroll was introduced as the team’s new head coach last month and his good feelings about the direction of the organization haven’t gone away.

Crosby was a guest on PFT Live in New Orleans on Thursday and he talked about his desire to win a championship being the biggest motivator for him at this point in his career. Crosby said he wants to be a leader in the push for a title rather than jumping onto a team that already has most of the pieces in place while admitting that he hasn’t been convinced that the Raiders are a place that can happen.

“I’ve had doubts in the past,” Crosby said. “I feel like this past year was the hardest part of my career. Battling through injury the whole year, struggling, losing 10 games in a row. Up here, it makes you start questioning a lot of things.”

Crosby went on to say the arrival of Carroll and new General Manager John Spytek along with Tom Brady’s presence in ownership make him “the most optimistic I’ve been” since he’s been part of the franchise. There is a lot that needs to happen to turn that optimism into the results that have eluded the Raiders for so long.