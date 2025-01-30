Maxx Crosby on Pete Carroll hiring: A lot of great energy in the room

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said earlier this month that “there are a lot of things that need to be discussed” about his future with the team, but that he was “going to sit back and wait to see” how the search for a new head coach and General Manager played out.

Those searches ended with Pete Carroll being hired as the head coach and John Spytek joining him as the G.M. Crosby was in the audience for their introductory press conference this week and he shared his experience during the latest episode of his The Rush podcast.

“Just a ton of great energy in the room,” Crosby said. “It was finally good to talk to Pete. I got to talk to him before he got hired; he was actually here for an interview. I got to run into him and [Raiders owner Mark Davis] and got to chop it up with them. Today, I got to spend a little more time with him. Not a ton, but we got to talk a little bit more and chop it up. Also, John Spytek, the new G.M. as well, he texted me right away when he got hired. We’ve had some cool conversations today; I got to meet their families and just hear kind of what the vision is and what the plan is moving forward. So, I got to hear a little bit. I’m looking forward to talking more. We could all sit down and do that; looking forward to that. It was great. Everybody aligned, even the new additions to the front office and ownership.”

Crosby’s comments about the future were tied to having no guaranteed money left on his contract, which runs through the 2026 season. He referred to trade speculation as “clickbait” on the podcast and it seems unlikely that Carroll would want to part ways with the team’s best defensive player, so it seems like Crosby will be a big part of any plans in Las Vegas.