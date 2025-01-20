 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maxx Crosby on his future: There are a lot of things to be discussed

  
Published January 20, 2025 04:11 PM

Maxx Crosby’s future has been the subject of speculation with the Raiders in a rebuild. The team’s best defensive player could fetch the Raiders some much needed draft picks.

The edge rusher discussed his future during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football.

“I’m currently under contract, but I have no guaranteed money left,” Crosby said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. . . . Regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon.”

Crosby has two years left on his contract, scheduled to make a $22.23 million base salary with a $27.94 million cap hit in 2024.

Owner Mark Davis repeatedly has said Crosby isn’t going anywhere, but nearly every player in the NFL has a price. The Raiders surely would at least listen to offers.

Crosby, 27, had back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks before 7.5 in 12 games this season. He played through an ankle injury for most of the season before finally undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

He knows his future is out of his hands as is who the Raiders hire as their new General Manager and their new head coach. Ben Johnson, who was a favorite for the head coaching job in Las Vegas, was hired by the Bears today.

“I’m just focused on the day-to-day,” Crosby said. “A lot of things are out of my control, so I’m going to sit back and wait to see what happens. Right now, I’m focused on my rehab, and we’ll take it one step at a time.”