Maxx Crosby on his future: There are a lot of things to be discussed

Maxx Crosby’s future has been the subject of speculation with the Raiders in a rebuild. The team’s best defensive player could fetch the Raiders some much needed draft picks.

The edge rusher discussed his future during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football.

“I’m currently under contract, but I have no guaranteed money left,” Crosby said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. . . . Regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon.”

Crosby has two years left on his contract, scheduled to make a $22.23 million base salary with a $27.94 million cap hit in 2024.

Owner Mark Davis repeatedly has said Crosby isn’t going anywhere, but nearly every player in the NFL has a price. The Raiders surely would at least listen to offers.

Crosby, 27, had back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks before 7.5 in 12 games this season. He played through an ankle injury for most of the season before finally undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

He knows his future is out of his hands as is who the Raiders hire as their new General Manager and their new head coach. Ben Johnson, who was a favorite for the head coaching job in Las Vegas, was hired by the Bears today.

“I’m just focused on the day-to-day,” Crosby said. “A lot of things are out of my control, so I’m going to sit back and wait to see what happens. Right now, I’m focused on my rehab, and we’ll take it one step at a time.”