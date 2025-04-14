Maxx Crosby named Eastern Michigan football assistant G.M.

Maxx Crosby has a new job.

Eastern Michigan has named Crosby Assistant General Manager for its football program. While Crosby will continue his playing career, he now has an official position where he played his college ball.

“There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University,” Crosby said in a statement released by EMU. “It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students, and alumni.”

According to the program’s release, Crosby will assist in evaluating high school and transfer portal prospects, help manage the team’s NIL/revenue share budget, and assist the program in fundraising, alumni relations, and student-athlete support.

While several former players have taken on G.M. roles at their colleges, Crosby is the first active player to do so.

EMU is also renaming its “LEO” defensive position to “MAXX” and the team’s top edge rusher will wear No. 92, which Crosby wore while with the Eagles.

“It’s always special when former players return to be part of our staff, and this is truly a full-circle moment,” EMU head coach Chris Creighton said in a statement. “There’s something powerful about staying in one place and building something meaningful over time — Maxx is a shining example. He has already positively impacted our program, and now we’re taking it to another level. His passion for mentoring and developing our players is inspiring. I mean, how many people have a position named after them? That’s got to be a first. Big-time edge rushers will want to come here—not just to play but to build a relationship with Maxx and learn from one of the best. We just finished up a really good spring and are fired up for our future.”

Crosby recorded 20.0 career sacks at EMU, setting the program’s single-season sack record with 11 in 2017. He also had 41.0 tackles for loss at the program.

The Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He’s registered 59.5 sacks, 105 tackles for loss, and 144 QB hits in his 95 career games for the franchise. Las Vegas signed Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension last month, briefly making him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback before Myles Garrett’s extension eclipsed the mark.