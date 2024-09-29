Maxx Crosby officially inactive for Raiders-Browns

Maxx Crosby will now officially miss the first game of his career.

While Raiders head coach said Crosby was out in his Friday press conference, the Raiders then listed Crosby as doubtful. But 90 minutes before kickoff, Las Vegas announced Crosby is inactive for the contest.

One of the league’s best edge rushers, Crosby had appeared in 86 consecutive games to start his career. He has registered 3.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and five QB hits so far this season.

He did not practice all week with an ankle injury.

That means the Raiders won’t have two of their best players as they take on the Browns this afternoon, as receiver Davante Adams is also inactive with a hamstring injury. He was ruled out on Friday.

On the other side, the Browns’ best player, edge rusher Myles Garrett, is active as he deals with foot, Achilles, and thigh injuries.

With Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills both out due to injury, James Hudson is set to start at left tackle while Zak Zinter will start at right guard.

Las Vegas’ full list of inactives is Crosby, Adams, tight end Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Thayer Munford, linebacker Divine Deablo, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, and linebacker Kana’i Mauga.

Cleveland’s inactives list is Conklin, Wills, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Pierre Strong, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, receiver Jamari Thrash, and tight end David Njoku. Thompson-Robinson is the team’s designated emergency third QB.