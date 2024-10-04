 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby questionable, Davante Adams ruled out for Raiders

  
Published October 4, 2024 05:24 PM

The Raiders hope to get defensive end Maxx Crosby back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Crosby was out last weekend with an ankle injury and he missed two days of practice last week, but he was back on the field on Friday. The Raiders have listed him as questionable to play this weekend.

To no one’s surprise, wide receiver Davante Adams won’t be playing. He’s listed on the injury report as having a hamstring injury, but he’s also requested a trade so there’s multiple reasons why he isn’t playing.

Tackle Thayer Munford (knee, ankle), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), tight end Michael Mayer (personal), safety Trey Taylor (knee), running back Zamir White (groin), and linebacker Luke Masterson (knee) are also out. Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf), guard Dylan Parham (Achilles), and wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) are listed as questionable.