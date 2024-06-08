Maxx Crosby: Raiders saw a UFO on flight back from Miami

The truth is out there. And Maxx Crosby has seen it.

Appearing Friday with Jim Rome, Crosby offered this thought on the existence of UFOs. With proof.

“There definitely is,” Crosby said when asked if there are UFO and aliens among us. “That’s not even a question.”

Then came the story.

“It’s real,” Crosby told Rome. “Like we were literally on a flight back from Miami, and we’ve seen a UFO with our own eyes. And that sounds crazy, but you can ask the pilots, anybody that was there. It was wild. And I seen it, and they had no idea what it was. There was nothing on the radar, nothing. And it was like a big shining light going in and out.”

During Crosby’s time with the Raiders, they’ve played in Miami twice: in the 2022 preseason (August 20) and during the 2023 regular season (November 19).

They way he explained it, there would be plenty of others who would corroborate his version.