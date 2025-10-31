Maxx Crosby will play Sunday vs. Jaguars

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (back) will play Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said on Friday.

He was injured in Week 7 against the Chiefs, and the Raiders had last week off, giving him time to heal. Crosby returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant.

Crosby has totaled 28 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (back) also will play. He also returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s work.

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback Aidan O’Connell (right wrist) and safety Lonnie Johnson (fibula). Both players have had limited practices this week.