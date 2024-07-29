Mazi Smith: I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be now

Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith is hoping that the second time is the charm.

Smith was a first-round pick last year, but he did not make the kind of impact he hoped to make during his rookie season. Smith had 13 tackles and a sack while appearing in every game for the NFC East champions and new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer said this offseason that one of his goals is to get Smith back to being the kind of player he was at Michigan.

On Sunday, Smith said he’s happy for the “clean slate” and for the chance to regain weight he lost to fit last year’s scheme because he has “the strength to play at the line of scrimmage and build a wall.”

“Last year was hard for me,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I always held myself to a certain standard. I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be now.”

The Cowboys defense that got overrun by the Packers in the playoffs, so more positive impact from Smith would be a welcome development in Dallas.