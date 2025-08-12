 Skip navigation
Mazi Smith is his own worst critic after Cowboys’ first preseason game

  
Published August 12, 2025 07:38 PM

The Cowboys expected more from Mazi Smith when they drafted him 26th overall in 2023. They expected more of the defensive tackle in his second season. They expected more in the 2025 preseason opener Saturday.

He expected more, too.

“I just have to keep getting better,” Smith said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “The first [preseason game], I wasn’t happy with at all, to be honest. I didn’t do anything. I just need to keep learning the scheme and keep getting off the ball.

“I just didn’t do anything, you know? Like, you’ve got to do something. I’m a first-round pick. There’s expectations, and all that. This is my third year. “

Smith didn’t look any better against the Rams than he did his first season or his second season.

The Cowboys don’t play their starters in preseason games, and Smith started and played 14 snaps with no stats.

Smith’s spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed, even with the Cowboys lack of talent at the position. The team could bring in outside help before the start of the season.