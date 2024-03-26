Mazi Smith, Luke Schoonmaker both undergo shoulder surgery

The Cowboys didn’t get as much as they wanted or needed out of their first two draft picks last season. They are hoping for more this season from nose tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Both players, though, have had offseason shoulder surgery, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.

Smith, the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick, underwent his surgery immediately after the season. The 4-6-month rehab should have him back in plenty of time for the start of training camp.

Schoonmaker, the 2023 second-round draft pick, recently had his surgery, but the team still anticipates he will be ready for camp.

Smith played only 28 percent of the snaps in 17 games with three starts. He totaled 13 tackles and a sack.

Schoonmaker played only 31 percent of the snaps in 17 games with no starts. He made eight catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.