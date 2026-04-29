Texans agree to three-year extension with LB Azeez Al-Shaair

The Cowboys had interest in a trade for Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair before the draft. The Texans had no interest in trading the Pro Bowler, and on Wednesday, the team and Al-Shaair agreed to a three-year extension, NFL Media reports.

The Texans previously extended the contracts of defensive end Will Anderson Jr., defensive end Danielle Hunter, tight end Dalton Schultz and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Al-Shaair’s first Pro Bowl came after he totaled 103 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2025. He wore the green dot for Matt Burke’s defense, which ranked No. 1 in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense last season.

Al-Shaair and coach DeMeco Ryans are close, with Al-Shaair and Ryans spending four seasons together in San Francisco. After spending 2023 in Tennessee, Al-Shaair followed Ryans to Houston in 2024.

Al-Shaair was ejected from a game in Week 13 of the 2024 season after a blow to the head of Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars quarterback was sliding to the ground. The NFL then suspended Al-Shaair for three games for “repeated violations of player safety rules.”

He was the team’s nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2025.