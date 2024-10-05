 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman is questionable, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is doubtful for Monday night

  
Published October 5, 2024 07:34 PM

The Chiefs need their other receivers to step up, in the absence of Rashee Rice. Mecole Hardman seems to be in position, for now, to give it a go on Monday night.

After missing practice on Friday’s practice with a knee injury that had him limited on Thursday, Hardman fully participated on Saturday. He’s questionable for the Week 5 home game against the Saints.

The only other Kansas City player with an injury designation is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is doubtful with an illness.

Edwards-Helaire spent the first four games of the season on the non-football injury/illness list. He told reporters in August that he has suffered from PTSD for years.

Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII, has appeared in all four games this year. He has no targets, however, and he has participated in only 14 offensive snaps (six percent) and 32 special-team plays (32 percent).