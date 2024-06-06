 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman re-signs with Chiefs

  
Published June 6, 2024 09:51 AM

After a few months as a free agent, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is heading back to Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Hardman have reached an agreement on a new contract, according to multiple reports.

Hardman was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in 2019 and has played all but five games of his career with the Chiefs. He had a brief five-game stint with the Jets last season in which he caught just one pass.

Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs in overtime of the Super Bowl, re-joins a receiving corps that has added first-round pick Xavier Worthy and free agent acquisition Hollywood Brown.