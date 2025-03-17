Mecole Hardman took a free agent visit to Chicago on Monday

The Bears are not done at wide receiver apparently.

After adding Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, the Bears had receivers Rondale Moore and Mecole Hardman in town for free agent visits Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Moore’s visit previously was reported.

It appeared Hardman was on his way out of Kansas City when the Chiefs re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Hardman left for the Jets in free agency a year ago before the Chiefs traded for him in the middle of the year. He played only six games with two starts and caught 14 passes for 118 yards with Kansas City.

He did not play in the postseason.

Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII, delivering the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over the 49ers to end the 2023 season.

In his six NFL seasons, Hardman has appeared in 80 games with 28 starts, catching 178 passes for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.