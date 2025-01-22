 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman won’t return to action this season

  
Published January 22, 2025 01:23 PM

Mecole Hardman won’t be catching the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl this year.

Hardman did those honors for the Chiefs in Las Vegas last year, but the wide receiver has been sidelined by a knee injury since late November. Hardman returned to practice this month, but head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Hardman will not be activated from injured reserve before the end of the team’s season.

Hardman had 12 catches for 90 yards in 12 appearances for the team this season.

Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins, and Justin Watson will remain the wideouts for the Chiefs.