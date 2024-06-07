Mekhi Becton getting time at guard, thinks size gives him “advantage”

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsprogress_240607.jpg
Williams is working to find his ‘flow’
nbc_pft_bearsoffense_240607.jpg
Williams’ expectations puts pressure on Eberflus
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsready_240607.jpg
It’s ‘all hands on deck’ to get Williams ready

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsprogress_240607.jpg
Williams is working to find his ‘flow’
nbc_pft_bearsoffense_240607.jpg
Williams’ expectations puts pressure on Eberflus
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsready_240607.jpg
It’s ‘all hands on deck’ to get Williams ready

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mekhi Becton getting time at guard, thinks size gives him “advantage”

  
Published June 7, 2024 07:46 AM

When Mekhi Becton signed with the Eagles as a free agent, head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team would start the 2020 Jets first-round pick at tackle and see how things go from there.

Things have unfolded in a way that Becton saw snaps at left guard this week with Landon Dickerson excused from the team’s minicamp. It’s a new spot for Becton, who played both tackle spots when he wasn’t on injured reserve with the Jets, and it’s one where he thinks his size benefits him.

“There’s no 6-foot-7 guards,” Becton said, via Bob Grotz of the Delaware County Daily Times. “So, D-tackles are used to short people with shorter arms. I feel like I’ve got an advantage in that standpoint of my arms and arm length and being able to get on them quicker than they’re used to. . . . Guard is all hand work and you’ve got to be ready to fight going in.”

Dickerson will be back at left guard come camp, but the team hasn’t settled on a right guard yet and Becton could move into consideration if he thrives on the interior. If not, the flexibility should still be a plus when it comes to winning a roster spot in Philly this year.