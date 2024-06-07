Mekhi Becton getting time at guard, thinks size gives him “advantage”

When Mekhi Becton signed with the Eagles as a free agent, head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team would start the 2020 Jets first-round pick at tackle and see how things go from there.

Things have unfolded in a way that Becton saw snaps at left guard this week with Landon Dickerson excused from the team’s minicamp. It’s a new spot for Becton, who played both tackle spots when he wasn’t on injured reserve with the Jets, and it’s one where he thinks his size benefits him.

“There’s no 6-foot-7 guards,” Becton said, via Bob Grotz of the Delaware County Daily Times. “So, D-tackles are used to short people with shorter arms. I feel like I’ve got an advantage in that standpoint of my arms and arm length and being able to get on them quicker than they’re used to. . . . Guard is all hand work and you’ve got to be ready to fight going in.”

Dickerson will be back at left guard come camp, but the team hasn’t settled on a right guard yet and Becton could move into consideration if he thrives on the interior. If not, the flexibility should still be a plus when it comes to winning a roster spot in Philly this year.