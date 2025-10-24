 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Other PFT Content

Mekhi Becton is questionable to return

  
Published October 23, 2025 09:01 PM

Chargers right guard Mekhi Becton, who has a history of knee problems, is questionable to return Thursday night with a knee injury.

The broadcast showed him trying to push off his leg on the sideline, and he appeared to shake his head negatively he couldn’t do it.

Becton, who was not on the injury list this week, did not take the field on the Chargers’ second series. Foster Sarell replaced him.

Becton had an MCL tear in 2021 and an avulsion fracture of his kneecap that cost him the 2022 season. He has played through a hand injury this season and missed one game with a concussion.

Linebacker Derwin James (ankle) also is questionable to return.

The Chargers, though, lead 14-0 after Kimani Vidal’s 3-yard run. They have outgained the Vikings 128 to 16 after two possessions for each team.