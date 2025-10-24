Mekhi Becton is questionable to return

Chargers right guard Mekhi Becton, who has a history of knee problems, is questionable to return Thursday night with a knee injury.

The broadcast showed him trying to push off his leg on the sideline, and he appeared to shake his head negatively he couldn’t do it.

Becton, who was not on the injury list this week, did not take the field on the Chargers’ second series. Foster Sarell replaced him.

Becton had an MCL tear in 2021 and an avulsion fracture of his kneecap that cost him the 2022 season. He has played through a hand injury this season and missed one game with a concussion.

Linebacker Derwin James (ankle) also is questionable to return.

The Chargers, though, lead 14-0 after Kimani Vidal’s 3-yard run. They have outgained the Vikings 128 to 16 after two possessions for each team.