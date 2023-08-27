Mekhi Becton named Jets’ starter at RT

Mekhi Becton has won the Jets’ starting right tackle job.

It didn’t even matter that Robert Saleh added “as of right now” after naming Becton the starter following Saturday night’s preseason game against the Giants.

Becton has not played a regular-season game since Sept. 12, 2021, his only game action the past two seasons. He’s come a long way after two separate season-ending knee injuries.

“He’s still got work to do,” Saleh said, via video from the Jets. “There’s a maintenance part of it that he’s got to stay on. He can’t get satisfied with it. He’s got to stay diligent with making sure he’s staying ahead of the chains in regard to rehab and regen and all that.

“He’s doing all the right stuff. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s speaking the right language. He’s got a lot of positive self-talk. He’s in the training room every day working on that knee and making sure that it’s always fresh and ready to roll. He’s just got to stay on it, and he can’t get complacent with where he’s at now. He’s got a lot to play for, but he’s gotten better every single day, and he’s gotten more confident in his knee. He hasn’t played in two years, so for him it’s just a matter of mastering his techniques and getting himself back in the fold again.”

The No. 11 pick of the 2020 draft started 13 games at left tackle as a rookie but has not played much since. Now that he’s healthy again, Becton gets a second chance at a different position in a contract season.