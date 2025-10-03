 Skip navigation
Mekhi Becton questionable for Chargers, Joe Alt officially ruled out

  
Published October 3, 2025 04:37 PM

The Chargers know they won’t have left tackle Joe Alt on Sunday against the Commanders, but they’re holding out hope for right guard Mekhi Becton.

Becton did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants because of a concussion. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but moved up to full participation before being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Alt did not practice all week because of an ankle injury and he was officially ruled out. Wide receiver Derius Davis (knee) was also ruled out.

Tight ends Will Dissly (knee) and Tucker Fisk (toe) are listed as questionable while safety Derwin James (glute) has no injury designation.