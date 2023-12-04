Member of sideline crew in New Orleans set for surgery after injury in collision

One of the most gruesome injuries of this NFL season was suffered on Sunday not by a player, but by a member of the sideline crew in New Orleans.

Nick Piazza, who was holding the first down marker on the sideline, was seriously injured when he couldn’t get out of the way in time as Saints running back Alvin Kamara was being chased to the sideline. The TV broadcast briefly showed Piazza’s leg before quickly cutting away when the extent of the injury became apparent.

Today the Saints confirmed that Piazza suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated knee and is likely to undergo surgery next week. The team said Piazza’s blood vessels remain intact.

Piazza’s injury is a reminder of the real risks involved in sideline collisions, for players and non-players alike. The NFL would be wise to explore solutions like reducing the number of people on the crowded sidelines and moving personnel further back from the playing field.