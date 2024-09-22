Mercury Morris dies at 77

Running back Mercury Morris, a member of the undefeated Dolphins team of 1972 and staunch defender of the 17-0 team’s accomplishments, has died. He was 77.

The team has confirmed that Morris passed on Saturday.

A Pittsburgh native, Morris was a third-round pick in 1969 from West Texas State. He led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1972, with 12. He rushed for 1,000 yards exactly that season, a career high. The next year, Morris led the league in yards per attempt, with 6.4.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Morris played for the Dolphins from 1969 through 1975. He finished his career in 1976, with the Chargers.

In 2007, Morris became outspoken in his agitation of the Patriots, as they tried to one-up Miami’s feat with a 19-0 finish.

“If 17 trees fell in the forest 35 years ago, did it make a sound?” Morris said at the time. “Yes, you just maybe weren’t there to hear it.”

He summed up New England’s pursuit like this: “You can’t craft the conversation around 19 wins. You have to craft the conversation around zero at the end. Because if they complete a season without having lost a game, then they will be equal with the 1972 Miami Dolphins. They will not be behind us, they will not be in front of us. . . . Then again, if they lose, they will be like the [1985] Bears: 18-1.”

We extend our condolences to Morris’s family, friends, and teammates.