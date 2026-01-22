 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Miami OT Francis Mauigoa declares for the draft

  
Published January 22, 2026 05:00 PM

One of this year’s top college prospects has officially thrown his hat into the NFL ring.

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa announced on Instagram that he has declared for the 2026 draft.

Mauigoa was an All-American while playing right tackle for the Hurricanes this season. He was also voted to the All-ACC team this year and was a starter for all 42 of his games at the school.

Draft prognosticators generally have Mauigoa as one of the first players off the board this April. He’ll now start going through the pre-draft process as teams decide just how early his name is going to be called.