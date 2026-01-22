Miami OT Francis Mauigoa declares for the draft

One of this year’s top college prospects has officially thrown his hat into the NFL ring.

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa announced on Instagram that he has declared for the 2026 draft.

Mauigoa was an All-American while playing right tackle for the Hurricanes this season. He was also voted to the All-ACC team this year and was a starter for all 42 of his games at the school.

Draft prognosticators generally have Mauigoa as one of the first players off the board this April. He’ll now start going through the pre-draft process as teams decide just how early his name is going to be called.