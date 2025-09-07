Micah Parsons active for Packers debut vs. Lions

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons will make his debut at Lambeau Field today.

Parsons is officially active, as expected. Although Parsons has been dealing with a back injury and may play limited snaps, he will be on the field.

The Packers’ inactives are CB Nate Hobbs, S Zayne Anderson, OL Donovan Jennings, TE Ben Sims, DL Warren Brinson and DL Barryn Sorrell.

The Lions’ inactives are S Thomas Harper, RB Sione Vaki, LB Trevor Nowaske, DL Chris Smith, DL Mekhi Wingo and DL Tyrus Wheat.