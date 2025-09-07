 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons active for Packers debut vs. Lions

  
Published September 7, 2025 03:00 PM

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons will make his debut at Lambeau Field today.

Parsons is officially active, as expected. Although Parsons has been dealing with a back injury and may play limited snaps, he will be on the field.

The Packers’ inactives are CB Nate Hobbs, S Zayne Anderson, OL Donovan Jennings, TE Ben Sims, DL Warren Brinson and DL Barryn Sorrell.

The Lions’ inactives are S Thomas Harper, RB Sione Vaki, LB Trevor Nowaske, DL Chris Smith, DL Mekhi Wingo and DL Tyrus Wheat.