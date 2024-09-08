Micah Parsons, Cowboys dominate first half, lead Browns 20-3 at halftime

The Cowboys dominated the Browns in the first half, taking a 20-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dallas outgained Cleveland 216 yards to 54, with the Browns picking up only one first down on 22 plays and going 0-for-6 on third down. Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons wreaked havoc, with two tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits and a tipped pass that Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks intercepted.

The Browns don’t have their starting tackles, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones and James Hudson III have not held up against Mike Zimmer’s defense.

Deshaun Watson went only 7-of-15 for 36 yards and the interception, and the Browns were booed off the field at halftime.

The only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys was a 66-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey, which would have tied Justin Tucker’s NFL record, was negated by a delay of game penalty. The Cowboys had a timeout they didn’t use, and they did not let him attempt a 71-yarder.

Dak Prescott, who agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with $231 million guaranteed before the game, was 14-of-21 for 156 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb, who missed training camp before signing his extension two weeks ago, has four catches for 58 yards and Brandon Cooks scored on a 21-yard reception. Ezekiel Elliott has eight carries for 35 yards and a 3-yard touchdown.

The Browns have three sacks, including one by defensive player of the year Myles Garrett, against a Cowboys offensive line that started two rookies.