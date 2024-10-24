Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland miss practice again for Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said early this week that defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland would be game-time decisions for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers, but things don’t appear to be trending in a positive direction for either player.

Parsons (ankle) and Bland (foot) were out of practice again on Thursday. Friday will offer another chance to practice, but it’s been a long layoff for both guys and that would seem to work against their chances of suiting up.

In the case of Parsons specifically, McCarthy didn’t rule out playing him without any practice work but noted that the defensive star is “not over that threshold” in terms of being able to fully cut loose on the field.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice while on jury duty and tight end John Stephens was out after tearing his ACL on Wednesday. Linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) also missed practice.

Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (ankle) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) had a second straight limited practice.