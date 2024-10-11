 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons, Eric Kendricks ruled out for Cowboys; DaRon Bland questionable

  
Published October 11, 2024 04:29 PM

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons had not missed a game for injury in his career until last week. He will miss another this week as the team has ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

It appears Parsons is targeting Week 8 following the off week in Week 7 as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain.

The Cowboys will play a second consecutive game without their starting defensive ends, with DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve with a foot injury. Their top backup, Sam Williams, was lost for the season during training camp, and another backup, Marshawn Kneeland, went on injured reserve this week.

The Cowboys also won’t have starting linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf/shoulder).

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable. Vigil is Kendricks’ backup.

Bland remains on injured reserve, but the Cowboys are expected to activate him to the 53-player roster Saturday.