Micah Parsons increases snaps from 30 to 47

Those AFC teams that weren’t interested in Micah Parsons should be kicking themselves.

Only two weeks after being traded to Green Bay, Parsons has quickly become a force for the Packers, helping his new team to a pair of wins only four days apart against 2024 playoff franchises.

On Sunday against the Lions, Parsons participated in 30 total defensive snaps, 45 percent of the total workload of the defense. With only three full days off between games, Parsons took 47 snaps on Thursday night — 68 percent of all defensive plays.

Despite not playing in one third of the defensive plays (five Packers defenders registered 100-percent participation), Parsons had a very real impact. He lined up all over the place. He was held repeatedly and consistently. On at least one play, the Commanders didn’t double-team Parsons. They triple-teamed him.

On one play, Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil continued to hold Parsons after the play. And when rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was flagged for holding Parsons in the second half, the more accurate call should have been attempted holding. Because the hold did not impede Parsons.

Get used to this, football fans. The Packers made an all-in move that puts them in the mix with the Eagles as the best team in the conference. And circle Monday, November 10. That’s when Green Bay visits Philadelphia with, potentially and eventually, the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.