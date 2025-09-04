 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Micah Parsons limited again on Thursday, Packers remain hopeful for Sunday

  
Published September 4, 2025 03:14 PM

There was no change in status for Packers defensive end Micah Parsons in Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference that Parsons remained a limited participant because of the back injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks. LaFleur said on Wednesday that the team is hopeful that Parsons can play against the Lions and reiterated that on Thursday while adding that there are “no guarantees.”

“I think he was able to do what we had planned for him today,” LaFleur said. “He’s doing a good job with that.”

LaFleur said that Parsons is progressing in terms of his reps since joining the team in a trade with the Cowboys last week, but that how Parsons is “going to feel” after doing the work is going to determine the plan for Friday and Sunday.