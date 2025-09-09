 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: Lukas Van Ness is going to have his best year

  
Published September 9, 2025 07:08 AM

The arrival of Micah Parsons has lifted expectations for what the Packers can accomplish as a team this season, but it will also alter the roles of some players on their defensive front.

Lukas Van Ness is at the top of that list. While Van Ness started at one edge rusher spot against the Lions on Sunday, Parsons is expected to take over that job at some point in the near future and play more than the 45 percent of snaps he logged in the opener.

A change in role and a drop in snap count might not be bad news for Van Ness, though. He moved inside at times when Parsons joined Rashan Gary on the edges and recorded a sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff in Green Bay’s win. After the game, Van Ness said it was a sign that Parsons’s presence creates “favorable matchups and the one-on-ones that we want,” and Parsons added that he wants to make sure Van Ness sees a spike in productivity this year.

“I’m telling you, I think Van Ness is going to have his best year yet,” Parsons said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I’m going to make sure of it. That guy, he’s a very selfless player, like very selfless. He’s one of them guys that can go anywhere. He plays the run, he does everything. He’s the high-quality player that you just want to be around. I’m going to make sure that guy gets as many plays as possible.”

The first look at the Packers’ defense with Parsons was an enjoyable one for Green Bay. The prospect of it getting even better should bring plenty of smiles heading into Week 2.