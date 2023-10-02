Micah Parsons might be limited Wednesday but good to go for Sunday

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons briefly left Sunday’s game, missing five plays while being checked in the sideline medical tent. He returned and played all but 11 plays, leaving when the game turned into a rout.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Parsons had his knee and ankle examined but is OK.

“I’m not of high concern with it,” McCarthy said.

Parsons might get limited work in Wednesday’s practice.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that Parsons is fine, and Parsons himself expressed no concern.

“We checked that real quick and got satisfied it was not a serious matter,” Jones said.

Parsons had two tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the 38-3 victory over the Patriots.

McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith is “doing much better” after missing the past two games with a knee injury.