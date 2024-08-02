 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: Mike Zimmer is expanding my versatility

  
Published August 2, 2024 07:40 AM

Most of the discussion concerning Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons this offseason has dealt with his contract, but there’s on-field issues to sort out as well.

Parsons is set to play in defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s scheme for the first time and he shared some of what that will look like while talking to reporters on Thursday. He said that Zimmer’s plan for the coming year involves a wider range of responsibilities than he had under former coordinator Dan Quinn. Those responsibilities include a pass coverage role that he rarely played in the past.

“I think it’s gonna be a very interesting year,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “What I’m gonna be doing is a whole bunch of stuff — dropping in the flats, curls, it’s really everything. They’re expanding my versatility and using me in ways I should be used, and moving me around to make [offenses] ID me from other places; and [sending] me when they should send me. He’s gonna utilize every asset of my ability and that’s something I appreciate. That’s the plan, so I focused on trying to be in better shape and trying to be better now knowing what the standard is and what he’s gonna have me doing. I really like it a lot and it’s gonna be a really good year for me. They’re moving me around and bringing pressure from other places.”

Parsons’s production during his first three seasons has put him in position for a big contract and expanding the impact he has on defense won’t do anything to make that deal cheaper, but the Cowboys don’t seem to be in any particular hurry to close that deal ahead of the 2024 season.