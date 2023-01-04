 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons off injury report after hand laceration forced him to play with a club

  
Published January 4, 2023 02:00 PM
nbc_hhmb_keepitopencloseitout_230104
January 4, 2023 01:16 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight start/sit decisions in 'Keep it Open or Close it Out' as they discuss whether they are firing up JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson and others in Week 18.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons came off the practice report Wednesday, six days after playing with a club on his left hand.

Parsons called his hand “good” when asked about it Wednesday.

“Going to be full go; no club,” Parsons said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

It was revealed this week that Parsons had a hand laceration. Parsons would not say how he cut his hand or whether he required stitches.

“Doesn’t matter now,” he said twice when asked specific questions about the laceration. He did allow that it was “pretty much” nasty enough to cover up, and that it didn’t occur in a cooking accident.

“I’m a pretty good cook,” he said.

The Cowboys added Parsons to the practice report Dec. 27 and listed him as questionable to play against the Titans. He did but with his left hand heavily wrapped.

Parsons had one tackle, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

“It was pretty challenging,” Parsons said. “I’m over here trying to take blocks on like this [puts hand on mic stand].”